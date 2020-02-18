Amarillo Civic Center donating $5 for every ticket sold during Beautiful- The Carole King Musical

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Civic Center Complex is donating $5 from every ticket sold for the play Beautiful- The Carole King Musical to the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society.

You can purchase your tickets with the code PUPPY in person at the box office, over the phone, or online! Be sure to remember the code PUPPY to benefit the rescue.

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writes and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by Tony Award-nominee and Academy Award-nominated writer Douglas McGarth, Direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and took home two 2014 Tony Awards and the 2015 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Beautiful is currently playing sold out crowds at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway.