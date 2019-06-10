Amarillo City Transit hosting meetings on fare changes, route modifications

Amarillo City Transit will hold six public meetings this summer regarding proposed fare changes, route modifications and Americans with Disabilities Act service area changes.
Public comments are welcome at the meetings. Comments can also be submitted in writing to City of Amarillo Transit Director Marita Wellage-Reiley, 801 S.E. 23rd Ave., Amarillo, Texas, 79105. The fax number is (806) 378-6842. Written comments will be accepted until June 28. Any possible changes or modifications to ACT fares or routes will not be effective until Oct. 1, pending approval by Amarillo City Council.
The schedule for public meetings is:
- Monday, June 10: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Amarillo City Transit Main Office, 801 S.E. 23rd Ave. (This meeting will be available via Facebook live.)
- Wednesday, June 12: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Downtown Amarillo Public Library, 413 S.E. Fourth Ave
- Saturday, June 15: Noon to 1:30 p.m. North Branch Amarillo Public Library, 1500 N.E 24th Ave.
- Monday, June 17: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Charles E. Warford Center, 1330 N.W. 18th Ave.
- Wednesday, June 19: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Northwest Amarillo Public Library, 6100 S. W. Ninth Ave.
- Thursday, Aug. 1: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Amarillo City Hall, Room 306, 601 S. Buchanan St.