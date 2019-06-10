Amarillo City Transit hosting meetings on fare changes, route modifications

Amarillo City Transit will hold six public meetings this summer regarding proposed fare changes, route modifications and Americans with Disabilities Act service area changes.

Public comments are welcome at the meetings. Comments can also be submitted in writing to City of Amarillo Transit Director Marita Wellage-Reiley, 801 S.E. 23rd Ave., Amarillo, Texas, 79105. The fax number is (806) 378-6842. Written comments will be accepted until June 28. Any possible changes or modifications to ACT fares or routes will not be effective until Oct. 1, pending approval by Amarillo City Council.

The schedule for public meetings is: