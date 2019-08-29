Amarillo City Council to expand public comment with ‘Council Connect’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council has announced a new tool related to public comment at council meetings.

It is called “Council Connect.” The city said it will provide people an opportunity once a month to discuss topics directly with two councilmembers.

“The new format will greatly increase the availability of councilmembers at times and locations that are convenient to the public,” said Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller. “The new format (Council Connect) allows councilmembers to actively engage and have a conversation with citizens.”

The Texas Open Meetings Act limits how councilmembers can respond to citizens during public comment. The city said Council Connect addresses that issue by having two councilmembers present, not making is a quorum, letting the council members discuss issues in a “less restrictive” environment.

The city told us the program will be available in the evenings to increase public participation.

The first Council Connect is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Amarillo Downtown Library.