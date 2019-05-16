Amarillo Chamber of Commerce hosting Area’s Largest Business-To-Business Tradeshow

Amarillo Chamber of Commerce is hosting 350 businesses and organization for the area’s largest Business-To-Business Tradeshow.

Businesses have the opportunity to promote their products and services to an estimated 4,000 visitors at the show and network with other business professionals and potential customers.

Attending the show is free with a VIP ticket between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or you may give your business card for entry during those hours. The general public can attend the show from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a $5 admission charge.

Call the Chamber at 806-373-7800 or visit www.amarillo-chamber.org/businessconnection.html for information and a list of exhibitors.

You can also give the Gift of Life at BusinessConnection. Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be holding a blood drive in the South Exhibit Hall during the tradeshow.