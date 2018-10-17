Amarillo Bulls to Host Fundraiser for Injured Teen Hockey Player

After a hockey accident, a teenager who plays for the Amarillo Bulls Youth Hockey Association is in need of some help.

14-year-old Jace Kouba is in the hospital with serious injuries after a collision during a game on Sunday evening, but he will not need to undergo surgery.

According to Amarillo Bulls Director of Youth Hockey Austin Sutter, Jace suffered fractures to two vertebrae in his lower back.

“He’s coming out of it and he’s gonna be okay, but there’s a lot of battle in front of him that he’s gonna have to face,” Sutter said.

The high plains community and the Amarillo Bulls organization are rallying around Jace and his family.

During Friday night’s Bulls game, they will host a fundraiser for Jace.

“His teammates will be there in their uniforms and what we call ‘Pass the Bucket’ for any cash or check or funds like that to go towards helping him financially,” Sutter said. “That’s why I love this community. That’s why I’ve been here 13 years, and that’s the bulls succeed, I believe overall.”

General Manager for the Amarillo Bulls, Rick Matchett said, “What we’ve learned about Amarillo is it’s a very giving community and we know that they’re gonna be willing to give you know, five, $10, whatever they can give out.”

Sutter said now he hopes that community support will help Jace to heal as quickly as possible.

“The recovery is gonna take a long time. They fitted him for a body cast and a brace that he is gonna have to wear and then obviously start the physical therapy and get back on the road to recovery, and hopefully playing again,” Sutter added.

Sutter said Jace’s doctors believe he will make a full recovery and eventually get back out on the ice again.

The Bulls will play at the Amarillo Civic Center against the Shreveport Mudbugs on Friday at 7 p.m.