AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Amarillo Branch NCAAP announced the sixth annual Braids and Fades at 10 a.m. on August 14 at Bones Hook Park.

According to an Amarillo Branch NCAAP Facebook, all kids must be attending school and registered for the event to get services. This event is for ages five and up.

Services for the event include:

Free haircuts

Free braids

Free food

Free drinks

Free school supplies

Resource Fair

Early registration starts from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 23 at Bones Hook Park.

For more information on the event, visit here.