Amarillo Botanical Gardens Hosts Mad Hatter’s Ball on Saturday

Amarillo Botanical Gardens is hosting the third annual Mad Hatter’s Ball on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. for V.I.P. ticket holders and 7:05 for general admission.

There will be stilt walkers, jugglers, The Mad Hatter and Alice. The amphitheater floor will be filled with giant yard games, live music will fill the Botanical Gardens, and professional photos will be available.

General admission tickets are $50. It includes dinner and two drink tickets. V.I.P. tables are also available for $1,000 which includes eight seats, an open bar, and swag to take home.