The Amarillo Botanical Gardens is hosting ‘2019 Music in the Garden’ beginning this Thursday.

A-town rockers are kicking off our summer concert series June 6th.

Gate opens at 7 pm, and music is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission is $10 dollars, members are $5, and 5 and under are free.

Music in the Garden is every Thursday except July 4th and goes through August 1st.