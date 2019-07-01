Amarillo average gas price rise before July 4th

Amarillo gas prices have risen 3.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.30/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 24.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.21/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 38.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.09/g while the highest is $3.27/g, a difference of $1.18/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.97/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.02/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.71/g today. The national average is down 10.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

