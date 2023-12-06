AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Association of Realtors announced it will host its annual Cookies with Santa event for members of the Maverick Boys & Girls Club on Thursday at 5 p.m., located at 5601 Enterprise Circle in Amarillo.

According to the press release, the youth members are treated to a dinner, engage in various holiday-themed activities, eat cookies, and have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus.

Donna Soria, CEO and Executive Director, stated, “We are so thankful for the Amarillo Association of Realtors for investing time and effort into organizing this annual event. Cookies with Santa means so much to our kids because this might be the only Christmas some of them have.”