AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, one COVID-19-related death and two recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
Potter County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19-related death. This brings the county’s total to 35,831 cases, 752 deaths, and 35,039 recoveries.
Randall County reported eight new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19-related recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,389 cases, 517 deaths, and 37,820 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.32% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
- Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 3;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 2;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
- Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
- Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
- Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
- Total staffed hospital beds: 943;
- Total staffed inpatient beds: 813;
- Available staffed hospital beds: 185;
- Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
- Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
- Available ventilators: 146.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|344
|9
|Beaver
|967
|9
|Briscoe
|340
|8
|Carson
|1,075
|36
|Castro
|1,799
|47
|Childress
|2,470
|31
|Cimarron
|567
|2
|Collingsworth
|494
|16
|Cottle
|268
|9
|Curry
|12,660
|189
|Dallam
|1,733
|41
|Deaf Smith
|3,761
|111
|Donley
|460
|26
|Gray
|4,153
|125
|Hall
|870
|23
|Hardeman
|498
|19
|Hansford
|647
|29
|Hartley
|1,035
|3
|Hemphill
|1,075
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,389
|134
|Lipscomb
|556
|16
|Moore
|3,736
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,065
|48
|Oldham
|312
|6
|Parmer
|1,464
|52
|Potter
|35,831
|752
|Quay
|2,002
|51
|Randall
|38,389
|517
|Roberts
|148
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,002
|92
|Sherman
|366
|16
|Swisher
|1,257
|34
|Texas
|5,993
|39
|Union
|784
|16
|Wheeler
|924
|22
|TOTAL
|139,434
|2,648