AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, one COVID-19-related death and two recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19-related death. This brings the county’s total to 35,831 cases, 752 deaths, and 35,039 recoveries.

Randall County reported eight new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19-related recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,389 cases, 517 deaths, and 37,820 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.32% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 3;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 2;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 943;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 813;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 185;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
  • Available ventilators: 146.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3449
Beaver9679
Briscoe3408
Carson1,07536
Castro1,79947
Childress2,47031
Cimarron5672
Collingsworth49416
Cottle2689
Curry12,660189
Dallam1,73341
Deaf Smith3,761111
Donley46026
Gray4,153125
Hall87023
Hardeman49819
Hansford64729
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0757
Hutchinson5,389134
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,736111
Ochiltree2,06548
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46452
Potter35,831752
Quay2,00251
Randall38,389517
Roberts1482
Roosevelt5,00292
Sherman36616
Swisher1,25734
Texas5,99339
Union78416
Wheeler92422
TOTAL139,4342,648