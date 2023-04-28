AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Foundation along with the City of Amarillo and other local organizations came together Friday to launch its digital literacy program.

According to officials with Amarillo Area Foundation, Friday’s laptop distribution is part of AT&T’s nationwide commitment to bridge the digital divide.

Officials added that in Amarillo, it is estimated that more than 8,000 kindergarten through 12th-grade students do not have access to the internet, computers, or needed technology skills.

“It’s an opportunity to continue to develop workforce development, new jobs, better pay. And it also is part of enabling all of our students across the region to have access to resources they don’t have to,” said Rich Gagnon, an assistant city manager and chief information officer with the city of Amarillo.

Gagnon said that digital literacy can not only happen with officials, but it takes all of the organizations and everyone in the city to come together to continue to deliver digital literacy across Amarillo.

“Broadband was an exercise for us to learn how to work together across those organizations. It was that partnership that enabled us to draw AT&T into Amarillo to close the digital divide,” said Gagnon. “Now we’ve learned from that through that process that we’re better together. So, we’re taking the same approach with digital literacy. We’re going to develop a program specifically for our community,”

Curtis Johnson, president of 101 Elite Men, said that he hopes with digital literacy comes more opportunities for students.

“Honestly the opportunity to give the next generation an even playing field. Jobs opportunities, college opportunities, finical literacy, education. Just bring them something that the generation before them never had,” said Johnson.