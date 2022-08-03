AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wednesday, officials from Amarillo Area CASA (AAC) welcomes the community to an open house event from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on August 9 located, at 112 W. 8th Ave.

According to an AAC press release, the community is invited to tour the office, meet the staff, and hear about future work for children in foster care in our area. AAC said this is come-and-go event snacks and light drinks will be served.

For more information on the open house event contact, Doug Hathcock at (806) 373-2272.