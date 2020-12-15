Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare releases daily report card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo has released another daily report card in relation to the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department.

This is part of the cities new interim director’s push to bring transparency to Animal Management and Welfare.

According to Rob Sherwin, the report card will be available everyday on the department’s website for citizens to view what is in the shelter.

“Really what it does is it tries to give the information to the public about intakes, so what comes in to the shelter on a daily basis what does the public bring in what do our field officers from answering calls in the field and then what’s our outcome,” Rob Sherwin, stated.

The animal shelter has remained open during COVID-19, five days a week, but by appointment only.



