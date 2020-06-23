Amarillo Alerts Emergency Notification System Keeps Amarillo Safe

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Monday evening’s inclement weather, which included heavy rain and high wind in parts of Amarillo, marked the first official use of the Amarillo Alerts Emergency Notification System. And the system, which was announced in April, did its job – keeping Amarillo safe.

“The Amarillo Alerts Emergency Notification System worked flawlessly,” said City of Amarillo Director of Emergency Management Chip Orton. “This is a valuable resource for Amarillo residents, and we encourage residents to use the system for the most timely, accurate and up-to-date information pertaining to public safety.”

The Amarillo Alerts Emergency Notification System alerts residents to information on a variety of public safety topics, including emergency information about severe weather, which occurred Monday. Information is also available on topics such as road closures and missing persons.

The Amarillo Alerts Emergency Notification System sends messages directly to residents on their choice of contact method – cell phone, SMS, home phone, email, fax, pager, etc.

The Amarillo Alerts Emergency Notification System is free. Residents of Potter and Randall counties can sign up for the emergency notification system at amarilloalerts.com/alerts.