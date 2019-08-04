AMA-CON returns for the eighth year

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – People from all over the panhandle put on their best cosplay outfits and ventured out to AMA-CON.

It is an annual event that highlights science fiction in an up-close and personal way.

For 8 years now AMA-CON has been a pop culture celebration here in the high plains.

“We like to say that AMA-CON celebrates everything that is geeky and awesome,” Stacy Clopton Yates, Amarillo Public Library PR Coordinator, stated.

Geeky and awesome seem to showcase every science-fiction lover’s dream at AMA-CON and make it a reality.

The convention hosted by Amarillo’s Public Library hopes that the live-action figures and colorful costumes serve as a reminder that many of these characters were once featured in a book.

“There’s so many things that we celebrate at ama-con that have their roots on the pages of a book,” Clopton Yates said.

Fred Perez is one of those reminders dressed as a Klingon.

Perez spends his AMA-CON weekend selling books that he and his wife have written.

“I write sci-fi, fiction, and spy thrillers,” Perez said.

Perez seeing people with his books is only part of the fun, the other half is the costumes.

“Love to dress up I always have. You just got to love doing it,” Perez stated.

Perez said he has regular customers stop by to not only admire the books but also some of the fun items they sell.

“They come by and say “I got one of those masks, I bought that one last year,” Perez said.

Regardless of who or what people choose to dress up as Clopton Yates said she is happy people are taking an interest.

“The people are what make AMA-CON awesome,” Clopton Yates said.

For those who dressed up, there were also costume contests and if you missed them Saturday there will still be two more Sunday, August 12.

AMA-CON is already set to return to the Civic Center in August of 2020.