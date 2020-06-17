AMA-CON 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Organizers of AMA-CON announced on Wednesday that this year’s event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Amarillo Public Library PR Coordinator, Stacy Clopton-Yates, said they had hoped AMA-CON could take place as scheduled but decided to cancel because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

“We have been in ‘fingers crossed!’ mode about AMA-CON for the last few months,” said Clopton-Yates. “We’ve consulted with public health experts, and our partners at the Amarillo Civic Center did a great deal of research to help us try to find a way to have the con safely. Unfortunately, when we look at the steps we would have to take to reduce risk of spreading the virus, it is clear that it would not be the con that our vendors and participants have come to know and love.”

Organizers said they are going to focus their efforts on marking AMA-CON 2021 bigger and better.

Some of the steps that would have been necessary to hold the con as scheduled this year include:

Hiring monitors to patrol the con and enforce social distancing.

Counting people as they enter a room and turning people away as the room reaches capacity.

Limiting attendance at Cosplay contests and panels because of reduced seating.

In addition to the impact of these restrictions, organizers said they had to face the possibility that an increase in COVID-19 cases in mid to late July could still force a cancellation.

“By then our vendors would have made hotel reservations and purchased stock for their booths. Cancelling a week or two before the con would be an even greater inconvenience to our participants,” said Clopton-Yates. “We also have to consider that AMA-CON attracts participants from outside our region, possibly placing the health of our community at risk should people travel to Amarillo from areas with a high number of active coronavirus cases. The last thing we want is for someone to get sick because they attended AMA-CON.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: