Almost half of Americans cry at work

(FOX NEWS) – This may be more than just a regular case of the Monday blues.

Close to half of Americans report crying at work.

This according to new survey results published in “Harper’s Magazine.”

The magazine detailing roughly 45 percent of people admit to shedding tears while on the job.

This data echoing a similar 2019 report from monster.com.

The job search company revealing not all the crying is work related.

Researchers found 19 percent of survey participants say their crying was due to personal problems but, 45 percent of people say it was linked to frustration with a colleague or employer.