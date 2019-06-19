Alleviating hunger through charity test drive event

With your help, Autoplex BMW is looking to raise money for Feeding America and help families facing hunger in our community.

The Drive for a Cause test drive event is on now through Saturday. $20 will be donated to Feeding America with every test drive. Every $1.00 donated provides 4 meals, so a test drive that provides $20.00 to alleviate local hunger provides 80 meals for our friends and neighbors. You’ll receive a $1,000 BMW credit to use on eligible vehicles. For more information, please call (806) 359-2886 or go to autoplexbmw.com.

High Plains Food Bank provides a safety net for families who may fall between the cracks and not be eligible for any other kind of supplemental food support. HPFB provides aide to the top 29 counties in the Texas Panhandle. They partner with over 190 different agencies, including churches, senior centers, child care facilities, halfway houses, soup kitchens, kids cafes, emergency pantries, shelters, and other nonprofits to help end local hunger. Every dollar is needed, so if consumers are considering a test drive, now’s the time!