Alleged Fort Worth Bank Robber Arrested in Amarillo March 7th

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - US Marshalls arrested a Fort Worth Bank Robbery suspect in Amarillo on March 7.

Court Documents state that 24-year-old Labrandon Marquise Gill allegedly robbed several banks in the Dallas-Fort Worth area from February 13, 2019, through February 28, 2019.

A Special Agent with the FBI says that Gill allegedly robbed the Pinnacle Bank in Burleson, Texas by giving a teller a note demanding money and saying to the teller "Make this easy for me. I'm Sorry. I need money for my kids." The suspect got away with $1,879.

On that same day, the FBI believes that Gill allegedly cased another bank before deciding on robbing Pinnacle Bank.

On February 28, a man fitting Gill's description robbed Chase Bank in Fort Worth. The suspect allegedly told the teller 'something about his ill son' and gave the teller a demand note. The suspect got away with $2,000.

According to court documents, the FBI special agent states that after reviewing surveillance video they believe Gill was casing three other banks on March 4.

Fort Worth Police received two tips the suspect was Gill on March 5. Those two tips helped lead to his arrest.