All Things Oktoberfest Beer at Market 33

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Oktoberfest is held annual in Munich, Germany. It’s an 18-day festival running from mid-September until the first Sunday in October.

In most years, six million people from around the world will attend. This year there is will be no Oktoberfest due to the pandemic.

That doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate safely at home, and Market 33 has a number of different Oktoberfest beers in stock.

Coming up on October 2nd the store is hosting their own annual Oktoberfest where you can sample a number of different beers and talk to the experts.