Alexa-enabled Christmas tree

(FOX NEWS) — “Alexa, light up the Christmas tree.”

That’s a phrase you could be saying this holiday season with Amazon’s Mister Christmas tree.

The artificial tree is compatible with Alexa, so you can turn the festive lights on and off using your voice.

You can also choose between 13 different lighting colors and schedule the time your tree lights up.

The seven-foot-tall tree is designed to resemble a traditional Douglas Fir without the hassle of a real one.

Its branches are flame retardant and can be rearranged to create a more authentic look.

Mister Christmas is available to purchase online for about 300 dollars.