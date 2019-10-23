ALERT: Dangerous inmate at large in Snyder after escaping custody

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Snyder residents are asked to stay inside due to a dangerous inmate at large in town.

Officials say the inmate escaped custody by stealing a Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the area of Avenue A and 35th Street just before 10:00 a.m. He is now believed to be on foot and is considered dangerous.

The escaped inmate had stolen a Sheriff's department vehicle. The vehicle has been found and the inmate is on foot. He is considered dangerous. If you spot anyone suspicious in your area call 911 immediately. Posted by City of Snyder Texas City Hall on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Snyder police are warning citizens to take the following precautions:

Stay indoors and away from windows

If someone tries to enter your home call 911 immediately

Stay inside until you receive an all clear message.

All schools are currently on hard lockdown due to the inmate escape. Police will be in the area until he captured.

It’s unknown why the inmate was in custody but police scanner traffic indicates he may have numerous weapons and body armor.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

Latest Posts: