Albuquerque woman locks herself in NMSP station bathroom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are searching for a woman, who gave them a hard time during a DWI arrest, and then didn’t show up to court. According to a criminal complaint, a New Mexico State Police officer noticed a blue Dodge driving erratically and speeding down I-40 near downtown Albuquerque last month.

Lapel video shows the officer follow behind the Dodge for several minutes, watching as the car weaves between lanes, and ultimately get onto I-25 south. The officer pulled the driver over just before the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue exit.

According to the officer, the driver gave him a fake name.

Officer: “What’s your name?”

Webb: “Annette Webb.”

Officer: “Annette?”

Webb: “Yes.”

Police will, much later, identify the driver as 25-year-old Ayesha Webb. Webb then tells the officer a story about why she was speeding.

Webb: “Sorry, we’re on the way… my grandma… something’s going on with her at the hospital so I have to…”

Officer: “All you guys are all going to the hospital?”

Webb: “Yes. We’re all going to the hospital”

This traffic stop happened on a late Saturday night in early January. At the time, no hospitals were allowing any visitors and the officer tells Webb that.

Webb: “I know but I wanna see what’s going on. I’m sorry but it’s like my favorite grandma. She’s always there for me.”

The officer said he smelled alcohol and stated that Webb had bloodshot eyes. The officer also said Webb performed poorly during field sobriety tests.

Lapel video shows that Webb struggles to follow a flashlight with her eyes, and she stumbles during two other tests. The officer then tells Webb she is under arrest.

Webb: “Am I going to jail?”

Officer: “Unfortunately so, Miss Webb. I think you’re too impaired to drive.”

Webb begins to get emotional on the side of I-25, and by the time she’s transported to a state police station, she appears to be angry. Lapel video shows her refuse to get out of the police cruiser and then resist officers as they try to get her inside.

Officer: “Miss Webb, can you stop pulling away from the officers? Please, ma’am.”

Webb told officers she did not have her driver’s license on her, and she continues to refuse to give officers her real name.

Officer: “If you get booked as Jane Doe, you sit in there until they identify you and who knows how long it could be.”

Webb still refuses to tell officers her name, only shouting that she has to go to the bathroom. Lapel video shows Webb slam and lock the bathroom door. Officers give Webb several minutes of privacy, before warning her they will have to come in and get her if she does not come out.

Officer: “Let’s go. We’re gonna have to open the door if you don’t come out.”

Webb does not respond. Lapel videos show officers enter the bathroom, and you can clearly see Webb resting her head on a paper towel dispenser.

Officer: “Ma’am, are you going to walk out?”

Webb still does not respond and officers take her by both arms out of the bathroom. Webb, again, resists officers and becomes emotional.

Lapel videos show officers take Webb to a holding cell, where they loosen her handcuffs, but still cuff her to a bench. According to the criminal complaint, she never told officers her name and she was booked as a Jane Doe.

Webb has been arrested for DWI before and was driving on a revoked license at the time of this arrest. She failed to appear in court earlier this month and now has a warrant out for her arrest.