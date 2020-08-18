Albuquerque man pleads guilty to robbing Amarillo bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Albuquerque man has pleaded guilty to robbing an Amarillo bank.

William Robert Lancaster said he walked into the Walmart Supercenter on West Amarillo Blvd. back in April and robbed the First Convenience Bank located inside.

Lancaster was arrested shortly after on the south side of the Walmart.

Court documents said he was arrested with a clear plastic trash bag full of loose cash.

