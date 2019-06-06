Alaskan mom creates baby supply vending machine

A woman in Alaska wants to use vending machines to help moms avoid diaper emergencies.

She came up with “baby vend” – a vending machine that dispenses baby products.

That includes anything from diapers, to changing pads, pacifiers and breastfeeding products.

The first baby vend machine is already up and running at the Anchorage Airport.

But its inventor, Jasmin Smith, is hoping to take the idea nationwide.

Smith says she came up with the idea after she ran out of diapers while traveling with her babies.