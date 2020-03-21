AISD to provide meals for students despite COVID-19 closings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Amarillo ISD may have announced that they are moving to alternative forms of education due to COVID-19, but that is not stopping them from providing food for students.

On Saturday, March 21, AISD announced on their Facebook Page that they will still be providing meals for students during the COVID-19 closure using a drive-up system.

The Facebook post shared by AISD has locations and times as to where parents can get meals for kids. AISD said your home campus may not be listed, but you can choose the one closest to your home campus or whichever is convenient.

Meals will be ready for any child that is under 18 years of age, but the child receiving the meal must be present at the time of pick up.

