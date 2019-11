AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All four Amarillo ISD high schools are working together to put on Ef the Musical this month.

Tuesday night, we were invited to visit their rehearsal at Palo Duro High School.

All four theatre directors decided to collaborate on this first-of-its-kind event due to the renovations at their auditoriums.

If you would like to check out the performance opening night is on November 15 in the Palo Duro High School auditorium.