AISD is looking for substitute teachers for the upcoming school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Independent School District is looking for more substitute teachers to help with the 2020-2021 school year, and they are making it easier to become one.

Usually, AISD requires substitutes to have a minimum of 45 college hours. However, now people without college hours can become a Temporary Neighborhood Substitute.

“Our Temporary Neighborhood Substitute position may only need to have a high school diploma or equivalent in order to work for Amarillo school district, ” Paige Tebeest, Coordinator of auxiliary personnel, explained.

The education requirement is not the only thing that will be different but that pay as well.

“For someone with a high school diploma or equivalent, it would be 82 dollars a day. When we have positions for substitutes with bachelor’s degrees they have 87 dollars per day as their pay,” Tebeest stated.

AISD said although they have relaxed things slightly there will still be some things that will be an absolute must.

“They have to still have reference checks, a background check, they do a video interview that is reviewed and then if they are chosen to come and substitute with us it is because they have done well with all of that,” Tebeest said.

AISD said for those worried about being in a school setting they are doing everything they can to keep students and staff safe by providing a clean environment.

“We’re doing everything in our power to keep our school safe with regarding cleanliness and staying safe and following proper procedure,” Tebeest stated.

More from MyHighPlains.com: