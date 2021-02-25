AISD holding training meeting for board members, public may attend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District will have a training meeting for AISD board members on tomorrow, Feb. 26 at 8:30 a.m., the district said.

The meeting, which members of the public may attend, is required for board members under section 11.159 of the Texas Education Code. AISD officials said no action will be taken at the meeting.

The district said the meeting will be held in the boardroom at the Rod Schroeder Education Support Center, at 7200 I-40 West and public comments will be accepted at the meeting. Members of the public may also submit written public comments by emailing publiccomments@aisd.org.

The deadline to receive public comments is no later than 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, and comments must include the name of the person sending the email. Write ‘Public Comment” in the subject line, AISD officials said.

Comments will be sent to the AISD board prior to the meeting and will be acknowledged during the meeting. According to AISD, a recording of the meeting will also be available on the AISD website.

According to AISD officials, the subjects below are to be discussed and considered at the meeting, but do not have to be taken in the order displayed:

Public Comments Teambuilding Training Workshop – the training session is to fulfill the requirements for board-superintendent teambuilding training under the Texas Administrative Code 19 TAC 61.1(b)(4). The board will participate with the Superintendent in this teambuilding workshop, facilitated by a presenter from the Texas Association of School Boards. The purpose of the training is to enhance the effectiveness of the board-superintendent team, and to assess the team’s continuing education needs, based on the Framework for School Board Development. Trustees and the Superintendent will engage in a discussion regarding governance effectiveness, goal-setting, and the roles and responsibilities of board members. The workshop will last a minimum of three hours; no action will be taken. Section Purpose