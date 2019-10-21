AISD encourages people to consider being a substitute teacher

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Independent School District said a nationwide shortage of substitute teachers is effecting classrooms in our area.

AISD said they currently have 500 substitute teachers but they still need more.

They said they often try to get the word out around town by going to job fairs and explain how they need more substitute teachers.

However, the biggest problem they encounter is the few misconceptions of what it takes to be one.

“You would need to have about 45 college hours, and we do a reference check, a background check that sort of thing then you go through a substitute orientation training and we offer that about once a month.”

Another misconception is that you need a college degree which is untrue according to AISD.

Substitute teachers working at AISD will be paid around 82 to 87 dollars a day for substitutes. They also pay five dollars more on Fridays.