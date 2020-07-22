AISD doubles enrollment for Gifted and Talented Camp despite going digital

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Instead of cancelling its annual gifted and talented camp, Amarillo ISD decided to go digital for the first time.

Amarillo ISD Gifted and Talented Specialist Kelsey Lorenz is heading up this year’s camp.

“Previously we have done in-person camps for the summer with our gifted and talented students,” said Lorenz. “Obviously this year we could not do that due to restrictions with COVID-19.

The idea is to still give students, 1st through 12th grades, the opportunity to engage without risking their safety.

“We had some very innovative teachers get together, and say we’re going to make kits for the students, we’ll have the students pick them up and we’ll do all our interactions over google or either a phone call,” said Lorenz.

Lorenz said one of the challenging parts was coming up with ways to keep all grade levels, especially the younger students, attentive.

“Every grade has created videos that walk the students through each steps along with the videos. They’ve written lesson plans for the kids to follow. There are numerous ways that we’re helping these kids through this,” said Lorenz.

Lorenz told us enrollment numbers have doubled.

“We have about 400 students, which is actually double than what we had participate last year. So, I think is pretty cool we get to bring this into people’s home this year and have more participation,” said Lorenz.

That gives her a positive outlook for the upcoming school year. “I think that teachers are the most innovative people out there so they’re going to take this on full force,” she said.

Lorenz told us to prevent a digital divide, students who do not have access to video technology can also opt to call in for their camp experience.

More from MyHighPlains.com: