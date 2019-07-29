AirU provides indoor fun for the summer

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-There are still a couple of weeks of summer left but kids might be getting a little tired of going to the pool or playing outside.

For those who are looking to avoid the weather outside Joanna Higdon, Director of Operations at AirU, is asking people to try them out.

“It’s a nice place to not be stuck at home watching tv, it’s an active place,” Higdon said.

Active, is one way to describe AirU. It is a trampoline park that offers fun for the entire family.

“We have dodgeball, we have basketball, we have a foam pit,” Higdon explained.

Employees explain that it is just one way to get out of the house, out of the sun, and into the ac.

Families can go inside and still have fun enjoying the many activities AirU has to offer.

“We have a section that we call our ninja course. We have those bumper balls that you run into each other and try to knock each other down,” Higdon said.

For those who may be too young to jump into the obstacle courses employees said there is still something for them to do. Toddler Wednesday being one of them.

Toddler Wednesday is offered every Wednesday morning from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Kids over five are not allowed to join in the toddler class and parents are allowed to jump for free.

Though there is a lot of activity AirU takes safety very seriously.

Rules are posted everywhere as reminders of how to keep yourself as well as other jumpers safe.

Some employees are on the trampolines as an extra set of eyes to help parents.

“Basically like a lifeguard we have them patrolling the trampolines keeping everybody safe,” Higdon said.

Employees explain it is not just for a day of fun but also a way to give back to the community.

“We do birthday parties, we do field trip for schools, we have fundraisers for schools.”

AirU will be offering back-to-school specials this fall as well.