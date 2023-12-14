CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A professor at West Texas A&M University has received another large grant, this time to research how to prevent liver abscesses in feedlot cattle.

Dr. Kendall Samuelson is an associate professor of Animal Science at WT. She was awarded a $300,000 grant from the International Consortium for Antimicrobial Stewardship in Agriculture for these studies. That is the second grant she received from the organization.

WT will also match the $300,000 grant.

“Our research focus is primarily to understand liver abscesses and feedlot cattle, why they occur, and kind of create the opportunity to study them to answer some of the industry questions that we have and help with prevention strategies,” said Dr. Samuelson. “Liver abscesses are a major concern for, I would say all segments of the industry.”

Samuelson said they care about animal wellbeing as well and they want to try to find ways to reduce liver abscesses in feedlot cattle, or even stop them from happening.

Plus, when cows have these abscesses, she said it affects dairy producers, beef producers, and operational processes for commercial meatpackers.

“A lot of times those livers, if they do have an abscess, actually all the time, they will be condemned and they don’t go into the human food chain,” Samuelson continued. “And so that is also money out of the producer’s pocket as well as taking a longer period of time and making things a little bit more difficult in the commercial packing facility.”

According to Samuelson, their goal is to find solutions and help producers be more efficient.

“Hopefully this grant will enable us to understand the liver abscess process better and enable us to create the liver abscesses in a way that we can study them and try to develop the strategies to mitigate them and then reduce the use of antibiotics. So that’s important not only for our producers but also for our consumers as well.”

She said much of the match funding from WT will go to provide salaries for graduate students conducting these research projects.

“We’re not just concerned, you know, with the research and supporting our industry, which is a very important part of what we do. But the other part of that, of course, is developing and mentoring students,” Samuelson added. “And so we’re able to support these students as a part of their graduate research program, giving them the opportunity to do relevant research, but also through their graduate assistantship training.”