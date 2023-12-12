CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that a faculty member recently received a $300,000 grant to study ways to prevent liver abscesses in feedlot cattle.

Dr. Kendall Samuelson, associate professor of animal science in the Department of Agricultural Sciences in WT’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, was awarded $300,000 from the International Consortium for Antimicrobial Stewardship in Agriculture. WT further noted that the university will match that amount.

“Liver abscesses are a major concern for commercial beef producers and processors, but we still have a lot to learn about them,” Samuelson said. “Expanding our understanding of why and when they develop will help us improve liver abscess prevention strategies and promote judicious use of antibiotics.”

The grant, said WT, will support Samuelson’s efforts to evaluate the differences in liver abscess development in feedlot cattle raised in conventional beef versus dairy management systems. In the course of her research, Samuelson said that her team’s goal will be to work with industry partners to develop solutions.

Previously, Samuelson won a separate grant of more than $266k in 2022 to investigate liver abscesses and their relation to acids in the first chamber of a cow’s four-chamber stomach.

“As crossbreeding beef and dairy cattle becomes more common in commercial dairies, the number of these animals entering the fed beef supply is increasing,” Samuelson said. “Management practices before feedlot arrival are drastically different for beef than dairy calves, so it is important to understand the influence that early life management of the animal has on the prevalence of liver abscesses.”

WT noted that liver abscesses often occur in feedlot cattle because they are fed a high-energy, low-roughage diet in order to reach desired quality grades weight prior to slaughter. Finding ways to prevent the abnormalities will ultimately have financial implications for feedlots, of which Texas has the highest density in the country.