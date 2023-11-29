AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In conjunction with the Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show in the Grand Plaza Room at the Amarillo Civic Center, the Texas Wheat Symposium will be held by the Texas Wheat Producers Association for free on Wednesday morning.

According to organizers, the Texas Wheat Symposium will be free for attendance and held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Amarillo Civic Center, and will conclude with the Amarillo Ag Appreciation Luncheon presented in collaboration with the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Ag Council.

Organizers detailed that the symposium’s agenda will feature:

Natural Resources Conservation Service update

Farm Service Agency update

Market outlook presentation from Dr. Mark Welch, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Economist

Farm policy outlook from Dr. Joe Outlaw, Texas A&M Agricultural and Food Policy Center Co-Director

Keynote address from Vance Crowe, founder of Legacy Interviews

Vance Crowe, founder of Legacy Interviews, was described by organizers as a communications strategist who has worked for corporations and international organizations around the world. Legacy Interviews was founded as a service to record the life stories of individuals. Crowe is expected to give a keynote address titled “A Conflict Older than Bread” during the Amarillo Ag Appreciation Luncheon, in which he will discuss bridging the divide between rural and urban populations.

“The Texas Wheat Symposium is an important gathering for producers in the Amarillo area,” said TWPA President Jody Bellah. “The speakers will provide vital information about farm programs, grain markets and policies effecting the wheat industry.”

“We look forward to a thought-provoking keynote address from Vance Crowe,” said Bellah. “All members of the community will benefit from attending the Texas Wheat Symposium and Amarillo Ag Appreciation Luncheon.”