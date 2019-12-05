Texas Wheat Symposium held today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Wheat Symposium was held today.

Ag producers flooded the Amarillo Civic Center to hear up to date farm policy from state and national officials.

There were several other meetings that took place where they discussed the market outlook and farm service agency updates.

One of producers’ top concerns is how they can get value back into their commodities.

“Simply, we need a higher price. Many of us are operating below that break-even level. It’s not all bad. We’ll change how we operate our farms and ranches but there’s only so much that you can do to it,” said National Association Wheat Growers President, Ben Scholt.

This event ran in conjunction with the farm and ranch show.