AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) reported another record-breaking week for the state as it continued its longest streak since 2013 in which over 75% of its area has suffered drought conditions.

As of June 21, the TWDB reported that 81% of Texas was under drought conditions, which marked the third week in a row that the drought expanded and intensified throughout the state. Although that percentage was noted as an improvement from Texas’ drought conditions of three months ago, which was 88%, it was still an increase from the previous week.

This time last year, said the TWDB, Texas was covered only 13% in areas experiencing drought conditions.

On another note, the TWDB reported that the statewide monthly average temperatures have been greater than twentieth-century averages for eight of the last nine months. December 2021 was the hottest December recorded in data going back to 1895, and April-May 2022 was the hottest stretch of those months recorded in the data. June 2022 was also reported to be on-pace to be significantly warmer than average.

via the Texas Water Development Board

Community members should remain mindful of burn bans in their cities and counties, as well as their local restrictions on fireworks as many continue to prepare for Fourth of July celebrations.