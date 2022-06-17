UPDATE: The conference was rescheduled for Monday, June 20 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by organizers, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension planned a legal and economic beef sales conference for Friday at the research center at 6500 West Amarillo Blvd, expected to run from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The free conference workshop, “Where’s the Beef? Legal & Economic Considerations for Direct Beef Sales Businesses” required registration, and officials said that lunch and handbooks would be provided for attendees.

Throughout the day, a number of Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service specialists were scheduled to speak. As noted by the event announcement, those speakers included:

Dr. Justin Benavidez, Assistant Professor & Extension Specialist for Agricultural Economics

Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, Extension Specialist for Agricultural Law

Dr. Jade Cooper, Assistant Professor & Extension Specialist for Animal Science

A panel of direct beef sales business owners

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension has held a number of other conferences and workshops in the High Plains over the last months, including an April cattle conference in Canadian and a drought management meeting in Swisher County earlier in June.