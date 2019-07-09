Smart Farms: The Future Of Agriculture

Researchers at Virginia Tech are working to make the farm of the future, where iPads are used just as much as tractors and farming becomes more efficient.

It’s all part of a relatively new effort called the SmartFarm Innovation Network, which uses technology to better meet the needs of the farming industry.

Researchers are about a month into the project. So far, they’ve developed drone technology that communicates with robots in harvesting equipment, and they’re working on biodesigning plants to be resistant to drought and disease. They’ve also created a sensor that detects and monitors livestock activity.

Virginia Tech says it’s working to secure funding to keep the research going.

