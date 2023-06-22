AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Normally, agriculture producers on the High Plains are always hoping for more rain, but not in recent weeks.

Extreme rainfall amounts have caused flooding and other issues for farmers and ranchers, but there are resources available to help. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said the first step to relief for producers is the recent disaster declaration from Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Then the USDA can come in and name those same counties for disaster aid. So like, when they lost a lot of cattle in the feed lots and drowned,” Miller said. “So there’s a Livestock Indemnity Program, it benefits livestock producers with excess mortality caused by adverse weather like the flooding.”

Miller said many cotton farmers would also be eligible for the Emergency Loan Program.

“There’s a disaster set aside program where they can skip a year on their payments. There’s an Emergency Conservation Program, which helps farmers repair the farmland caused the flooding and the main thing is probably 99% of them carry crop insurance,” he continued.

According to Miller, farmers who could not get into the field to plant cotton because of the rain could file a prevented planting claim, and those who have planted can file a standard crop insurance claim.

Leland Gabel farms near Panhandle. He said they got a cotton stand but there are several areas of his field that flooded.

“We will probably keep this cotton for a while longer and make a determination whether to terminate it or, and grow milo or to keep it to and hope that we can make a crop,” Gabel said.

However, he also said they have a lot of money in the chemical and seed costs for that cotton crop.

“If we do have to fail it, it will be difficult just to probably get the cost of our seed out of the cotton that we planted,” Gabel continued.

Miller said his biggest concern is the amount of feedlot cattle lost to flooding in the Texas Panhandle.

The Texas Cattle Feeders Association said 4,000 head of cattle died in Hereford due to flooding over Memorial Day Weekend.

“It could be months and months before those feedlots get dried out. One operator I’ve talked to that eight oil field pumps running, trying to get the water out. They had to move 20,000 head. So it’s been quite an inconvenience and quite an expense to go through it,” Miller said.

There is also a disaster program at the Texas Department of Agriculture called the STAR Fund, which Miller said is not government-funded. He said they will match dollar-for-dollar with furnished receipts, up to $4,000.