Recent rains may be too much for High Plains farmers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Usually, here on the High Plains, farmers are happy with any rain they can get, but the amount we have received in recent weeks is actually turning out to be, for some, detrimental.

The main issue with the recent rainfall is the amount we have received day-to-day with no breaks for soil to dry out in between. Especially this time of year, when many crops are being planted.

Many farmers are behind in planting. Some have not been able to plant at all, or have planted and seeds are rotting in the soil, so they may have to consider re-planting.

“The consecutive days of moisture hasn’t allowed for the top to dry out. You’re going to plant seeds within first two inches of the soil typically, so if the top isn’t able to dry out enough before the next set of moisture comes through, that’s the issue,” said Megan Eikner with the Texas AgriLife Extension office in Potter County.

The mud also causes issues for farm equipment.

Farmers will have to either find some varieties of their crop that will mature in a shorter time period, or they may be facing a year of other decisions, and that could include not being able to grow a crop in that field.

It is not all bad news. Eikner said the rainfall is good for wheat unless the field is just in standing water, and also great for those in the cattle industry.