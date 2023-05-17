AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Last year was difficult for cotton farmers all across Texas, including here on the High Plains. However, as planting continues, producers are getting some much-needed rain.

“We did suffer greatly last year, due primarily to just, lack of rainfall and drought and, too, high numbers of abandonment,” said Mark Brown, the field services director for Plains Cotton Growers.

Brown said he is hopeful for this year’s crop with more rain in the forecast over the next several days.

“This is a very critical time for our cotton producers in terms of planting, and especially in those northern plains counties where they’re looking at that May 31st planting deadline,” Brown said.

Meeting that deadline means the cotton crop is fully insurable, Brown said.

Dale Artho, a producer in Wildorado, said they waited to plant this year because the ground was so dry.

“Whenever they were forecasting good rains this last week, we were in overdrive. We’d plant it till two o’clock that morning on Friday morning, finished up getting our cotton crop planted, and then we were blessed with the rain Saturday morning,” Artho said. “So it’s beautiful rain and then we’ve had really damp mornings. So, the ground is not crusting and the plants are going to come through. Cotton doesn’t have the ability to exert through really hard conditions, so it’s just perfect weather for us to be growing cotton and getting it up out of the ground.”

But Artho said planting cotton can be risky because it is very dependent on the weather.

“Cotton likes heat so the more heat units it gets, the better yield we’re gonna get, the better growth we’re gonna get,” he continued. “And so June, July, August, if we get plenty of heat units, we have adequate moisture, it will be in good shape. If it turns off cool, wet, and rainy for the rest of the year, it’ll be just a little bit subpar.”

With inflated input costs, Brown said every dollar counts for producers.

“Unfortunately, because of all of the interest rate increases we’ve seen and because of increases in inputs, we’re concerned about profitability, even at the level of 80 cents per pound,” Brown said. “And so I do know that producers, as they think about planting their cotton, they’re going to be thinking about reducing input costs anywhere that they can.”