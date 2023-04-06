CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This year’s Hemphill County Beef Conference is fast approaching, where Texas A&M AgriLife will bring together ranchers and guest speakers to talk about issues facing the industry.

The 2023 conference will take place on April 25 and 26 at the Jones Pavilion at 1101 N. 6th St. in Canadian.

The conferences takes pride in bringing in high-profile speakers. In 2021, it was former White House Press Secretary and current Arkansas Governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Last year, it was former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

This year, Kathy Price, a member of the Hemphill County Ag Committee, said they have 14 speakers lined up.

“They range from beef industry experts and leaders to ranchers that have been in the business for decades and then our key speaker is Willie Robertson with Duck Dynasty,” said Price. “He’ll be speaking on to us on Tuesday afternoon, which is exciting. Not only will he enlighten us and inspire us, but he will also entertain us.”

According to Price, speakers will cover several different topics.

“It will be so informative and so helpful. It always is, and of course, there’ll be quick Q&A’s after each speaker and then in between speakers, you know, if you want to go talk to them personally, you certainly can.”

Price said when you buy a ticket, it comes with three beef meals, including a prime rib dinner on Tuesday.

“And both days you have plenty of drinks, plenty of snacks, so you won’t go hungry while you were there,” she added.

According to Price, this year the Texas Beef Council is sponsoring a presentation by Dr. Ty Lawrence of West Texas A&M University and Dr. Dan Hale of Texas AgriLife Extension.

“They are both meat scientists and very knowledgeable in beef research. What they’re going to do is they’re going to take a steer from WT and show a live video of the steer, live with all the statistics. And then that animal will be harvested at the WT meat Labs, which is state-of-the-art, a week before the conference,” said Price. “These two gentlemen will bring one half of that beef, one whole side of that beef, and they will cut it up into retail cuts, showing the value that will show producers what they need to be looking for when they are purchasing animals for breeding or feeding.”

Price also said they will have a trade show this year with 85 vendors, as well as a drawing for three grand prizes. Grand prizes include a $2,500 Gift Card from Canadian AH&N, a $3,000 Gift Card from Bartlett’s Lumber & Hardware Stores, and a $4,000 Gift Card from Canadian Water Well.

“We know it’s going to do people so much good. They’re just going to be overwhelmed with what a wonderful event this has become and the amount of people that it’s touching and helping,” she continued.

Click here to register and buy tickets.

Watch an extended interview with Kathy Price below: