CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Researchers at the Texas A&M University VERO program based at West Texas A&M University are working to diagnose illness in feedlot cattle before they even get sick.

Their research aims to systematically pinpoint which animals are likely to get sick and treat them quickly, which could save feedlots quite a bit of money over time.

Dr. Matthew Scott is an assistant professor of microbial ecology and infectious disease at the VERO. He said the research is focused partly on genomic indicators for illness in feedlot cattle.

“Can we find something, some utility, some biomarker that will indicate disease? And then can we use that as a tool, a diagnostic to tell us kind of systematically who’s going to get sick and when? That allows us to clinically treat those animals a lot faster,” Dr. Scott said.

He also said there are certain signaling and patterns they can identify that will tell them whether an animal has been exposed and is sick with a virus or bacteria, what disease they have, and how severe it is.

“So a lot of the potential of things that really are exciting us is the ability for us to predict disease severity, potentially before it, even those animals are showing signs of clinical disease,” Dr. Scott continued. “It increases our ability to treat animals faster, and the disease course and potentially reduce the number of treatments that they need, or prevent even, you know, even those animals that succumb to respiratory disease.”

Dr. Robert Valeris is focusing on bacterial components of Bovine Respiratory Disease (BRD), specifically how M. Bovis interacts with the microbiome of the respiratory tract.

“I would like to see a future in which we can go into a feedlot, we can take a sample, get into a sequencer right beside the animal and get the answer in a couple of minutes,” Dr. Valeris said. “So that if we need to get a treatment, we can do the treatment right away.”

According to Dr. Scott, the research is field ready and there are several potential benefits.

“There’s a fiscal element to it, right? So now the number of times those animals need to be brought into a hospital system or a treatment area, where those animals are requiring multiple treatments. So there’s a labor aspect to that,” he said. “And there’s a welfare aspect to it as well, clearly. Those animals after one round of treatment, whether that be anti-microbial, or anti-inflammatory, it’s, sometimes it’s not enough.”

Dr. Valeris said he hopes it will be economically beneficial for feedlot owners and everyone else involved in the system.

“It’s a central activity to the beef industry. So definitely I want to contribute to that to the sustainability of that industry in the long term,” he said. “So, definitely I want to contribute to that, to the sustainability of that industry in the long term.”

Next, Dr. Scott said they will take some of the information and techniques they have gathered into the field to do real-time sequencing and diagnostic work, with the hope of changing management systems in feedlots.

“We’re able to actually apply research in a way that is one-to-one with the real world. We’re studying those animals and working in those systems that are ongoing, everyday, real-world populations,” Dr. Scott continued. “So, to me, it’s a lot more beneficial, especially as a veterinarian in our ability to actually see kind of the fruits of our labor.”

Plus, Dr. Valeris said he also hopes to design probiotics that can be used in the respiratory tract and cut down on the use of antibiotics for respiratory disease in humans and animals.