AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Agriculture producers and workers have a hard job, helping to feed and clothe the country and it can take its toll on their mental health—but the AgriStress Helpline is here to provide crisis services in Texas.

Tara Haskins is a registered nurse and the total farm health director for the AgriSafe Network, a non-profit with a mission of assuring access to preventative services for farm families and the agricultural community. Haskins said the causes and effects of stress in agriculture are very unique to that specific workforce.

“We feel very strongly that all of the intersections, finances, the impacts of weather, social relationships, that all create and can contribute to stress in this industry, not to mention things like, you know, finances and markets, and those kinds of things,” Haskins said.

Historically, she said ag has been the backbone of this country, and in small towns, producers are often a driving force of the economy.

“They’re self-sufficient, self-reliant, they’re tough. They’re going to get that job done. They may stay up, you know, all hours or days on end in order to get the work done, and this mindset, while it’s very important for agriculture, and it’s so admirable—and thank heavens, that individuals out there doing that—it can also sometimes create a barrier to asking for help.”

According to CDC data, the suicide rate is higher among the occupation of agriculture, forestry, and fishing and even high for agricultural managers as a subset.

“It’s never really one thing. Stress, a crisis, or a strong reaction to stress is usually the result of multiple things that are layering on top, and then they hit a tipping point,” said Haskins.

That’s where the AgriStress Helpline comes in, providing mental health resources to producers in need.

Haskins continued, “Reaching out for help might open up doors, provide options, you know, you may see options that you didn’t see before.”

The helpline was funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and opened to Texans by Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

“What’s different about it, is when a farmer calls that person, the person on the other end has been a farmer or knows about farming, and they know the resources to send the farmer to,” Miller said. “You know, we’ve saved over 60 people’s lives and it’s so far and it’s been, hasn’t been running that long.”

Haskins said the helpline can communicate with people in 160 languages through calling or chatting.

“We can underestimate the power of community and of social connection and even though individuals may be in a large family, or live in a, you know, a small town where everyone knows everyone when individuals are experiencing things like suicidal ideation, they may be in a social community but they feel a profound loss of connection and it’s just because of where they are in that space,” she said. “And so reconnecting with someone can sometimes be the first step and can provide hope and that’s what calling the AgriStress Helpline can do.”

If you or an agricultural producer you know is struggling, call or text the AgriStress Helpline now at 833-897-2474.