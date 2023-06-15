AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains region has received plenty of much-needed rainfall in recent weeks, but the impact of an extended drought is still being felt, especially in the price of hay.

Without good growing seasons in recent years, hay prices have increased exponentially in the last two to three years.

DeDe Jones, a risk management economist at Texas A&M AgriLife, said hay prices have more than doubled from about 20 years ago.

“That’s the grass hay, alfalfa, and sorghum,” Jones said. “Forage hay has also gone up by like $200 a ton, and so it’s been a real challenge for our local cattle guys, just because it has increased in cost significantly during a time when we’re in a major drought, and they have no other alternative.”

Jones said the cost increase is due to widespread drought prior to recent rains. It did not just affect our area, but Central Texas as well.

“Everybody was needing hay, huge demand for hay and absolutely none available. So that made the stuff that actually was produced very, very valuable and expensive,” she continued.

Those increased costs made it difficult for cattle raisers to keep cows.

“The drought and the cost of hay and feed caused them to cull their cows and get rid of their cows a lot more significantly than they would have otherwise,” Jones said. “And so we just saw a big reduction in herd size last year due to these high costs of feed.”

Jones said lower cattle inventory means higher prices, which is beneficial to producers, but consumers are seeing higher beef costs.

“Our cattle inventory is down to some of the lowest that we’ve seen since the 1950s and so if we have significantly less cows, that’s going to be less calves, less cattle in the feed yard, and eventually less meat available in the grocery store. And so meat prices have gone up some.”

But Jones said with our recent heavy rainfall, hay prices will likely drop as more wheat is harvested.