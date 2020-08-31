Hansford County farmers hit hard by severe weather

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”It may not be what we intended to have but we still have something,” said Hansford County Texas A&M Agrilife Ag & Natural Resources Agent Matt Whiteley.

Whiteley says this year’s severe weather has taken a toll on the county’s farmers and their crops.

“We’ve had some hail and some straight line winds on three or four different occasions. If guys seem to miss it the first time, it seemed to get them the second time. I don’t think anybody was completely isolated from the straight line winds,” said Whiteley.

According to Whiteley, corn and cotton are the primary crops in Hansford County and the wind and hail damage has hurt its production.

“I would say 50% is completely wiped out or they’ve had to transition from cutting it for grain and now they’re cutting it for silage, which is the whole corn plant from the base up. That what we’re not taking for grain, we’ll feed that to cattle. The cotton crop doesn’t nearly have the options that the corn does. A lot of those guys caught that wind storm early and they were able to come in and plant milo behind it. So they’re able to make a crop as well,” said Whiteley.

So how does it affect the rest of the season going into next year?

“When 2021 plant season comes around, we’re just going to keep doing things like normal and pray for the best. Farmers are resilient people, they’re going to figure out a way to make it work whether it be grazing or raising a second crop behind it. They’re going to figure something out,” said Whiteley.

A&M Agrilife officials say that hail and wind damage was primarily in our northern panhandle counties while severe drought has been the biggest issue in the Amarillo area.