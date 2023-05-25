AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even with recent rains, agriculture producers are struggling due to prolonged drought and inflation, but there are financial resources to help.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said there are two USDA programs producers can apply for through their local FSA offices which are ending soon on June 2, 2023.

“The first one is Emergency Relief Program, phase two, that was part of the pandemic. So it’s about to expire. If they haven’t applied for that one, they need to,” said Miller. “The other one is the assistance from revenue program.”

Miller also said direct loans are available, especially if producers have faced disaster. He noted that all counties in the Panhandle region are still in a drought declaration.

“There’s some more associated with the Inflation Reduction Act. The first one is for distressed borrowers that are having a problem making, you know, their payments on their loans, you might qualify for that one,” he continued. “There’s assistance for producers that have been discriminated against. It’s a well known fact that the USDA has discriminated against some minority farmers. So there’s assistance for that.”

According to Miller, there is also conservation assistance available.

He said how quickly producers see relief depends on several factors.

“They have to wait till the filing period closes to see what the need is because they’ll have a certain pile of money, then they put the pot,” Miller said. “The need never matches the pile of money. So they have to make sure they’ve got enough for everybody. So once the closing date’s done, it’s usually within two or three weeks.”

Cody Bivens, senior vice president and commercial lender at Amarillo National Bank, said the agriculture industry is cyclical.

“Producers build equity when input costs are manageable, Mother Nature provides assistance, and when commodity prices are fair,” Bivens said in mid-April. “Right now, input costs are up…”

Bivens said cattle and dairy producers are changing rations to manage input costs and crop producers are making changes to fertilizer and pesticides, but some might still need more help.

“During these tough times, financing for small and beginning farmers and ranchers can be obtained through the FSA Guaranteed Loan Program, or established producers have been through these difficult times before, they have more flexibility to make operational changes and or obtain equity loans,” he continued.

Miller noted that most programs require producers to carry crop producers.

“Most farmers do that. Most of their bankers want them to do that. It’s a wise decision and you know, a lot of them had to file insurance claims last year, cause of failed crops,” said Miller.

According to Bivens, livestock risk protection is available for cattle producers as well as protection or other ag producers.

“Pasture range land and forage insurance has been big the last few years in our area. It provides protection from the risks of forage loss due to the lack of precipitation,” said Bivens. “For dairy farmers, there’s a program called dairy revenue protection and it ensures against unexpected declines and quarterly revenue from milk sales.”

Miller said producers should visit farmers.gov to learn more about and apply to assistance programs.