AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show ended this afternoon, but today was extra special for cotton producers.

This morning was Cotton U. There, producers learned about a new pilot program initiated by the National Cotton Council. That program works to reduce the environmental footprint of growing cotton.

Other topics discussed were the latest findings from trials in the Oklahoma Panhandle to grow better quality cotton and improve irrigation practices.